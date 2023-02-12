OPEN IN APP

Watch Anand Mahindra Groove To RRR's Naatu Naatu With Actor Ram Charan

'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

By Anushka Vats
Updated: Sun, 12 Feb 2023 06:03 PM (IST)
NAATU Naatu song from the blockbuster Telugu movie RRR has made everyone go crazy. From Jaipur police using the reference of the song to spread awareness about drinking to Uttar Pradesh police informing people about road safety, the song has not only won the Golden Globe award, but this song is also tending everywhere.

Now, the chairman of Mahindra Group, Anand Mahindra also shared a video where he can be seen learning the hook step of the song from the actor of the movie Ram Charan.

The small clip was shared along with the video, "Well apart from the race, one real bonus at the #HyderabadEPrix was getting lessons from @AlwaysRamCharan on the basic #NaatuNaatu steps. Thank you and good luck at the Oscars, my friend!," from the official Twitter handle of Mahindra.

Meanwhile, actor Ram Charan also replied to the video and wrote, "@anandmahindra Ji you got the move faster than I did.. Was a super fun interaction. Thank you for your wishes for @RRRMovie team."

The video was shared on 11 February and has so far garnered over 2 million views and more than 7,000 retweets.

Meanwhile, 'Naatu Naatu' bagged the Golden Globes for the category 'Best original Song'. The song also won the Critics Choice Award in the same category.

The film bagged the 'Best Foreign Language Film' at the Critics Choice Award. If 'RRR' wins the Oscars, it will be the most memorable, remarkable, golden moment for the Indian film industry.

RRR is a fictional story based on the lives of two Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Seetharama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Ram Charan and Jr NTR played lead roles, respectively.

(With inputs from ANI)

