Viral Video: Young Boy's Rendition Of 'Deewana Hua Badal' Is A Treat For Music Fans

This boy will make you fall in love with his voice on this song, "Deewana Hua Badal." (Image Credit: Screengrab From The Instagram Video/ Saanigdh Jethwa)

THESE DAYS, the internet is filled with a tonne of viral videos that never miss an opportunity to amuse the internet's users and always offer something fresh. A small child can be seen performing a song in a recent viral video that is becoming viral on the internet. If you enjoy music, then check out this incredible and ideal video to conclude your weekend on a positive note.

On the social networking platform Instagram, this video was uploaded by Saanigdh Jethwa, one of the verified users. Saanigdh sang the song from the 1964 movie Kashmir Ki Kali, and a video of a small child singing the well-known song Deewana Hua Badal by Shammi Kapoor and Sharmila Tagore is currently doing the rounds on the internet. Your face will undoubtedly light up at the melodiousness of both his voice and his cover. Don't let it pass you by.

The video went viral as soon as it was uploaded. Additionally, a lot of people have commended his voice, describing it as "very relaxing and fresh." Additionally, Saanigdh sang the entire song with flawless expressions. Therefore, if you enjoy listening to classic tunes, you will undoubtedly fall in love with this young boy's voice and play his music repeatedly.