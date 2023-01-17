Viral Video: Waiter Lifting Dozens Of Plates In A Single Tray Wins Over Social Media, Watch

A server was seen in this popular video lifting numerous platters with just one hand and one tray.

By Priyanka Munshi
Tue, 17 Jan 2023 04:54 PM IST
Have you ever seen a waiter carrying this many plates in his hands? If not, know more about him.

THE INTERNET is flooded with popular videos that have gone viral. These videos can be in any genre, including happy, humorous, innovative, and creative. Some of the films are also extremely important in teaching us something unique or some sort of motivation. Here's an example of a popular film that went viral after first appearing on the LinkedIn platform and garnering a lot of attention shortly after its upload.

A server was seen in this popular video lifting numerous platters with just one hand and one tray. Believe it or not, he truly accomplished this remarkable accomplishment and received a lot of positive feedback online. As soon as Cory-Lopes Warfield, one of the verified accounts, uploaded the video to a social media platform like LinkedIn, Since the video was posted, it has received more than 13,000 likes and a large number of comments from online users.

You can see the man himself balancing the entire tray across a significant distance at the hotel where he was working in this nearly one-minute-long video. He completed the daunting chore without spilling a single plate. While uploading, the man captioned, "Big respect to everyone who gets this good at their job and puts in 100%, regardless of what your job is." "You're the MVPs."

