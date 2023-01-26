Viral Video: Upside-Down, Topsy-Turvy Dresses Rocked The Paris Fashion Week 2023

This year's Paris Fashion Week featured some of the most creative and unique outfit looks. (Image Credit: Screengrab From The Video/ Vogue Magazine/ Instagram)

THE SOCIAL networking website is filled with popular videos. With these videos, something new is the focus every day. Recently, a video from the Paris Fashion Show has gained attention because it features some of the year's greatest, craziest, and most unfathomable fashions. A few days ago, they provided the fashion industry with some of the best wardrobe ideas, including Doja Cat's outfit and Kylie Jenner's outfit, and right now, a Dutch designer by the name of Victor & Rolf is turning heads online with the breathtaking looks.

Now The brand's spring haute couture collection included a total of 18 dresses that were on exhibit at the event, according to the New York Post. The entire fashion house displayed the collection, which was described as "a procession of magical yet surrealist structures." All of the models who appeared on the runway caused the online community to starch their hair.

The topsy-turvy gowns worn by the models in the presentation are absolutely stunning. The show also opened with the most stunning and magnificent tulle costumes before showcasing dresses that were fashioned upside-down in a very distinctive way and worn diagonally as well. The video earned a lot of likes as well as a lot of unexpected responses from internet users as soon as it was shared on the social media platform.