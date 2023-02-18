Viral Video: Unique Black Noodles In Thailand Trigger Shocking Reactions From The Internet

THESE days, viral films are getting a lot of attention from internet users on social media platforms, and there are tonnes of new viral videos popping up every day. These videos can take on any style, whether it's humorous, dramatic, inventive, or artistic. If you love food a lot, this film will leave you puzzled again and again. Recently, strange cuisine recipes have gained popularity.

The "unique street food" of Thailand has astounded all internet users on social media platforms at a time when we were still trying to understand the bizarre food pairings or recover from horrible gastronomic experiences. the following video. Our Collection, a page on Instagram, published a video of a woman in Thailand preparing pasta using black spaghetti. In a pan, the woman can be seen adding the strange black noodles. Then she covers them with what appears to be salt. Next, after adding veggies and other materials to the pan, she begins to fry the food.

In the end, she just thoroughly mixed the spaghetti with a plethora of other ingredients just before plating it for eating. Also, they included the caption "UNIQUE Street Food of Thailand" before uploading the video. The movie earned a lot of likes and a lot of disapproving remarks from internet users as soon as it was released and for a brief period of time.