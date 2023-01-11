Viral Video: 'Unapologetic' Man Sprays Water On A Homeless Woman Sitting On His Porch, Social Media Reacts

This man from the US is making headlines on all the social media platforms for his disgusting behaviour with the homeless lady.

THERE ARE a lot of viral films on the internet today, but not all of them are pleasant, humorous, or anything else; some of them are angry, like the viral video from the US that has recently been making headlines on social media. A homeless woman gets brutally sprayed with water in this video by a man from San Francisco while local temperatures drop to 9 degrees Celsius. This man is being referred to as Collier Gwin by ABC7, but in reality, he is the proprietor of an art gallery.

He was seen in this viral video directly splashing water on the face of the homeless woman who was sitting under a tree. In addition to this, the video received a lot of praise from online users. However, the man who committed the mistake accepted responsibility for his actions but was not willing to apologise.

As soon as the video was posted to the social media platform, it attracted a tonne of views and comments. Not only that, but Mr. Gwin told ABC7 that the woman had been in front of his building for about two weeks, that he had called the police 25 times for help, and that the woman had been informed to relocate that morning by the police. According to the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), officers responded to the homeless person's suspected attack, but Mr. Gwin and the woman both objected to additional police intervention. One of the social media users captured this video while surfing the web because he was so horrified by how the homeless woman was treated by the man.