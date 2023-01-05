Viral Video: Ukrainian Soldier Reuniting With His Pregnant Wife After 7 Months Will Make You Cry

Even after almost a year, the confrontation between Russia and Ukraine is far from over. Vladimir Putin, the president of Russia, formally declared war on Ukraine in February. Every day that goes by, we see the situation getting worse. Every day, there would be a video of a bombing or other type of attack, but now, after a very long time, there is a video of hope and joy. The video quickly gained popularity after being uploaded. This video shows a Ukrainian soldier and his pregnant wife reuniting after a 30-week separation. You'll also cry watching the touching reunion video.

View the viral video here:

This is what we're fighting for.



They haven't seen each other for 30 weeks.



📹: yanina_sham/Instagram pic.twitter.com/vVrkdlRAln — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) January 3, 2023

Recently, Yanina Sham, one of the verified users, has shared this video on Instagram. Following that, Ukrainian advisor to the minister of internal affairs Anton Gerashchenko also shared this video. In this video, Yanina can be seen driving to visit her husband, a Ukrainian soldier, in a car. She also displayed a pregnancy bump. She is shown reconnecting with him later on in the film after a protracted separation of 30 weeks. Yanina broke down in tears as the couple hugged. It was a very touching moment. This is what we're fighting for," wrote Anton Gerashchenko when posting this video. 30 weeks have passed since their last encounter.

The video quickly gained over 25k views after being posted on the social media platform, along with some user replies. After witnessing so many demoralising videos, this one from Ukraine received a lot of applause.