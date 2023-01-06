Viral Video: Ticket Collector Thrashes Passenger Inside Train After Argument | Watch

NOT ALL viral videos become popular for good reasons. Yes, you heard correctly—a horrible incident occurred recently in a train. The two train collectors in this video have been fired since they were previously caught on camera brutally attacking a passenger in a train in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. However, since then, the video has gone viral across all social media platforms.

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में 2 TTE ने एक यात्री से मारपीट की, जिसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। समस्तीपुर रेल मंडल के मुजफ्फरपुर के ढोली स्टेशन के पास पवन एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में ये घटना हुई। घटना 2 जनवरी की बताई जा रही है। CRPO ने दोनों TTE को निलंबित कर दिया है।#bihar pic.twitter.com/GNkoTm0WHT — Versha Singh (@Vershasingh26) January 6, 2023

As you can see in this viral video, a dispute between a ticket checker and a customer escalated into a full-fledged altercation, as seen on camera by one of the passengers. The passenger, who was seated up there, then tries to fight and kicks the official, as the ticket collector genuinely tries to pull the customer down from the top of the railway berth and clutches his leg. The ticket collector is then joined by a fellow employee, and together they drag the man to the ground and severely beat him, even booting him in the face.

After everything that has happened, the other passenger who was present somehow manages to hear about the entire disaster and tells the ticket collector that they should not have attacked the man. Actually, the entire episode occurred on January 2 on a train travelling from Mumbai to Jainagar, which is close to Dholi Railway Station, and according to sources, the passenger was travelling in the train without a ticket at the time. The two ticket collectors have been suspended immediately, according to a railroad official. They will face "severe action," one of the authorities warned.