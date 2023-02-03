Viral Video: This Teen Boy's Back-Heeled Goal With Feet Up In Air Will Leave Your Jaw-Dropped

The video was also shared on the official Facebook accounts of Ministers V. Sivankutty and Ahmed Devarkov.

THE YOUNG boy who has become the talk of social media is only six years old; yeah, you read that right, and he is from Kerala. He rose to prominence on social media after scoring a back heel goal in a soccer match.

This boy is from Kerala, and Anshid, who attends Al Anwar UP School in Areekode Kuni, is his grandmother. On social media, this student's amazing backheeled goal is trending. Pandikkad in Connecticut At a competition for kids under 12, the pupil scored the goal. Anshid received a cross from the left wing, sprang, and fired a jaw-dropping backheeled shot with his feet in the air to find the back of the net. His coach, Imdad Kottaparamban, is the one who is recording this video.

After all of this, the coach's video upload on the ISL website was what actually caused it to happen. "The keeper didn't see it coming," he captioned the video when uploading it. Furthermore, after being shared on social media, the video quickly went viral. The video was also shared on the official Facebook accounts of Ministers V. Sivankutty and Ahmed Devarkov.

The video quickly gained a lot of views and supportive comments from online users after being posted on the social media site.