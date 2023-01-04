Viral Video: This Recreation Of Aishwarya Rai And Madhuri Dixit’s Song 'Dola Re Dola' On New York Street Will Make You Groove | Watch

Have you ever seen this version of "Dola Re Dola" on the streets of New York City?

THERE ARE a tonne of popular videos on social media, and the stars of these videos never miss an opportunity to wow their audience with their impressive moves. A brand-new film with an incredible twist has recently started to circulate online. You've all probably seen Aishwarya and Madhuri dancing together in the movie Devdas' most famous song, "Dola re Dola." Even after more than 20 years, everyone still has this song on repeat in their heads and hearts. Over the years, the song has grown to be a cult classic, and many individuals have attempted to capture its charm by imitating the dance moves.

An Indian and a Canadian man are seen dancing on the streets of New York in this viral video, doing so extremely gracefully and with amazing facial expressions and dance steps. A verified person named Alex Wong posted this video to the social networking platform Instagram. In essence, Alex Wong is from Canada, and Jainil Mehta is from India. They were dancing together, but there was a twist: they were both wearing vibrant, colourful lehengas. In addition, they were dancing barefoot to the well-known song.

It rapidly went viral after being shared on Instagram, garnering over 360k views and several comments from internet users. Do you know that viewers of these kinds of movies, particularly those from India, enjoy seeing the exquisite Indian dance performed on the streets of other nations?