Viral Video: This McDonald Restaurant In The US Has No Employees, Social Media Reacts

EVERYTHING IS so quick and time-saving now that you may complete your work in just a single second. Modern technology has completely revolutionised the planet. Artificial intelligence, industrial robotics, and machine learning are among the technologies that are developing quickly. Have you ever imagined visiting a restaurant where there are no waiters or waitresses to take your order? The majority of us have only seen these things in science-fiction movies. Additionally, everything is now automated, so you are no longer required there.

A first-of-its-kind McDonald’s has opened in White Settlement, TX, a suburb of Ft. Worth. The location is almost entirely automated, with machines handling every aspect of the consumer experience — including the drive-thru window.



You will be in shock after learning the details of this recent incident in the US, which are shown in this viral video, as you can see that there are no employees in this McD's. The first McDonald's automated restaurant in the US is as lifelike as it gets, which may seem unusual to you.

There is no one at the counter once you come in, so you must put your order on a screen, as shown in this video, which Now This News uploaded on its Twitter account. Robots may occasionally deliver your food to you as they move about. In addition, if you use the drive-through, you may simply place an online order in advance, and the food will subsequently be delivered by an automated system. Even if it's not commonplace, this was only the site's first trial.

Additionally, according to the firm, the site is intended for those who lead mobile lives. Customers get their orders on a conveyor belt, and a staff member is on hand to assist them. Additionally, as soon as the video was posted to the social media platform, it quickly acquired a large number of likes and views. The video also garnered a tonne of comments.