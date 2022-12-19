Viral Video: This Man’s Quick Tips To Drape A Saree Will Leave You Surprised

THERE ARE a lot of ladies who can drape a saree like a pro, but there are also a lot of women who don't even know how to do it. Yes, what you just heard is true. How long does it take to wait while wearing a sari? Just because a man's sari-draping video just went viral shouldn't make you undervalue the skill involved.

Bro almost made me want to buy it pic.twitter.com/QvxJIWF4ht — Punjabi Touch (@PunjabiTouch) December 17, 2022

The saree is designed to fit all, but it's actually not easy to carry. There are a lot of individuals who find it tough to explore Indian clothing. Now, the video below was published on December 17th and is presently trending on the social networking platform Twitter. You can see that a man, who appears to be a shopkeeper, is seen standing on a table and meticulously fixing the pleats of a black saree at the beginning of the movie. The entire outfit is held together by the pleats. To further give the outfit a more professional appearance, he tucks the saree in and then secures it from the side. He then goes on to lengthen the pallu as necessary. The act of deciding whether or not a person is accountable for the deeds of another is referred to as "responsibility."

The video quickly gained 42,000 views and more than a thousand likes after it went viral on social media. In addition, a large number of Twitter celebrities left comments on the video after it was released.