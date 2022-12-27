Viral Video: Teacher Dances To Bhojpuri Song Patli Kamariya Mori With Students, Leaves Netizens Impressed

Have you ever seen a bond between a teacher and a student? If not, watch this video.

NOWADAYS, THERE are a tonne of viral videos on the internet, and each one contains something extremely intriguing that eventually sparks a major trend. Another popular video that has gone viral recently can be seen here. This teacher and pupil are swaying to "Patali kamariya Mori." Yes, what you just heard is true. This video shows a teacher dancing in the classroom with his students.

mera desh badal raha hai, aage badh raha hai 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/LDK4NtaLvr — . (@stormiismykid) December 26, 2022

This trending video was posted to social media, namely to a Twitter account. It has shocked viewers and made them all point out how the video violates the fundamental decorum that should be observed in educational institutions. When the camera pans out, you can see a teacher dancing alongside the pupils in this video, which begins with a group of students all dancing to the popular song "Patali kamariya mori." This song was seen being performed by numerous other professors before it became well-known.

This video was posted on Twitter, and shortly after it was released, it quickly became popular and garnered more than 45k views in addition to a large number of remarks in the comment box. While many users posted derogatory remarks about this viral video and the relationship between the teacher and student, some individuals actually enjoyed the connection between the teacher and children.