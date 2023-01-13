Viral Video: SpiceJet Passengers Gets Stuck In Aerobridge, Claims 'Was Ignored By Staff'

THERE ARE viral videos all over social media, but recently one emerged that shows Bangalore-bound travellers at the Delhi airport stranded for nearly an hour on an aerobridge without access to water or any other information, leading aviation watchdog the Directorate General of Civil Aviation to request a detailed report on the incident. Videos of the long lines of people snarled between the two gates were posted on social media by irate travellers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soumil Agarwal | Travel (@soumilvlogs)

the moment the footage was uploaded on the social media website. Soumil Agarwal, a passenger who was also stranded on the aerobridge, posted on Instagram. "I understand that sometimes flights get delayed." "But making passengers cross the boarding gate, then closing the flight gates, not letting passengers go beyond either of these two ways, and locking them up in the middle, is not cool."

"When passengers asked to open the boarding gate so that they can rest back at the waiting area, the authorities denied it and went missing. When senior citizens asked for water because they were locked in there for more than an hour and had no water, the authorities didn't give them water and told them to ask for water in the flight once the gates are open. And when people asked them on how much tentative time would it take for that- they had no answer," he said in a post on Instagram.

Many other passengers also voiced their thoughts about this occurrence, and Vidhisha Shankar was one of them. "This is the worst hospitality I've ever seen." "All the passengers of SpiceJet SG8133 flying from Delhi to Bangalore have been standing in this huge queue for two hours now with no communication from the staff or the crew, and they're not even letting us through."

According to the Spoiter jet's status, the delay was caused by bad weather, which actually caused the incoming crew to stay longer than their allotted duty time. They claimed that after passing through security, travellers were told to wait at the aerobridge.

One of the spokespeople also stated that, according to an article in NDTV, SpiceJet flight SG 8133 (Delhi-Bengaluru), dated January 10, 2023, was delayed on account of weather disruption in the network and the aircraft's previous rotation. As a result, the incoming crew was not legal to operate the subsequent flight to Bengaluru the and crew was arranged from another incoming flight which was legal as per duty time limitation."