Viral Video: Social Media Sensation Kili Paul Grooves To Shah Rukh Khan And Deepika Padukone's Besharam Rang | Watch

THE BLOCKBUSTER film Pathaan, which has been out for more than a week, is generating a tonne of worldwide discussion on social media. There is no questioning Shah Rukh Khan's status as the King of Bollywood; in fact, this superstar has fans not only in Bollywood but also around the world.

Watch The Video Here:

After a lengthy break, he's back on the big screen, and the movie Pathaan is breaking box office records. Pathaan has successfully competed with movies like Avatar: The Way of Water and others outside, and the popularity of this song has even spread to Tanzania. Yes, you read that right. Kili Paul has recently been seen singing the song, "Besharam Rang."

On Kili Paul's official Instagram account, this video was viewed. So many reels have also been seen by users on social media networks. Kili and his sister Neema Paul can be seen singing in this video. Internet users are quite thrilled with them because they got the music right. Their performance was praised as "amazing" by many Indian fans. Kili Paul has a sizable social media fan base, and he is also well known in India. In addition to this, he recently went to see Abdu Rozik on the most well-known reality programme, Bigg Boss.