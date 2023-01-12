Viral Video: Social Media Sensation Ayesha Dancing To Badshah’s Song ‘Players’ Is A Must-Watch

DO YOU recall the Pakistani girl whose video of herself dancing to "Mera Dil Ye Pukare," a popular Bollywood song by Lata Mangeshkar, went viral last year? Yes, you heard correctly; she is returning once more. A video of this young Pakistani woman named Ayesha catapulted her to notoriety and immediate fame. Ayesha earned a lot of attention and fans after that video. Now that she has returned, many online users are interested in her new video.

A Pakistani woman recently released a video on social media in which she could be seen performing a flawless lip sync and dancing to the latest single by Badshah and Karan Aujla.

"Paranda Nai Prada Chahida," she wrote in the caption when sharing the video on Instagram. She also added additional tags to help increase the video's exposure. The film garnered a tonne of great feedback as soon as it was uploaded. Not only that, but she also quickly changed into a new dress and broke out into a hearty dance to the tune of "Players."

In a short period of time, the video earned more than 4.4 lakh views as soon as it was posted, and the number of views continues to rise. It also received more than 83,000 likes on the video.