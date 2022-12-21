Viral Video: 'Smoke Weed Every Day' Message Flashes On A Display Board In Mumbai | Watch

MKING SOMETHING readily apparent to all visitors is one of the best methods to display and market it. We now have this incredible viral film that is going bonkers on the internet, in which an LED sign board broadcasts a contentious message to society in general and Mumbai residents in particular. "Smoke Weed Every Day," read the message on the screen.

On the Twitter page of one of the users, Akshat Deora, this video was shared. The description of the video by Akshat reads, "Haji Ali, Mumbai—the diversion sign now states, "Smoke cannabis every day." This LED board is currently situated on the Haji Ali Dargah Road.

Watch the video here:

Haji Ali, Mumbai - diversion sign now says "smoke weed everyday" pic.twitter.com/ivdTItelUY — Akshat Deora (@tigerAkD) December 20, 2022

This video was released to Twitter on December 20 and immediately became popular. It received more than 1600 views in a short period of time and a deluge of responses in the comment box. Some of the people who left comments on the article even tagged Eknath Shinde, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, asking him to look into the situation. "@mieknathshinde, please look into this," the user wrote. "Why are these kinds of promotions allowed?"

Are you aware that marijuana and cannabis are both psychotropic narcotics and that it is forbidden to use or sell either substance in India? Even a small amount of marijuana can get you into a lot of trouble. In accordance with the provisions of the Narcotics, Drugs, and Psychotropic Substances Act of 1985, it transports the person immediately to jail or a hospital.