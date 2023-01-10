Viral Video: Sikh Man's Heartwarming Take On The Blinkit-Zomato Billboard Campaign Will Leave You Smiling

A CREATIVE billboard campaign that was just launched by the grocery delivery app Blinkit and the meal delivery app Zomato has gone extremely popular on all social media platforms, and internet users are absolutely loving it. Now, there are a tonne of other corporate companies that have taken part in this, including Netflix, LIC, and other names. But aside from all of this, the skih man is the real talk of the town. Yes, what you just heard is true.

A Sikh man also participated in the campaign, but in a special and kind way. He is receiving criticism from every Internet user for this attempt. He was the Hemkunt Foundation's founder, Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia, and he joined the campaign with two cardboard posters.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harteerath Singh Ahluwalia (@harteerathsingh)

While posting the video, Harteerath Singh wrote a caption that says, "Be it war-stricken areas like the Syrian borders or the remotest of towns, Guru Nanak’s langar is available for everyone regardless of caste, colour, gender, or creed!" The same goes for protecting the honour of those with a blanket—since the 14th century!

He can be seen standing on the street in front of the billboards put up by Blinkit and Zomato in this viral video, which has been posted on the social media network Instagram. He is holding two placards with the words "Thand lagegi, Kambal denge" written on one and "Khaana mangoge, Langar denge" written on the other. Millions of people are touched by his kind act.