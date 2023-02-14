Viral Video: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s 90’s Themed Wedding Video Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

THE ONGOING wedding season is in full swing, and Sidharth and Kiara's gorgeous nuptials were the most recent wedding to take place in B-Town. On February 7, the Shershan Couple exchanged vows in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Many Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, seem to prefer Rajasthan as their wedding locale.

Watch The Video Here:

Kya mtlb kii ye original marriage video nahi hai... 🤨 pic.twitter.com/bGxrfxUiyu — Avïnash Tiwari 🇮🇳 (@avinaash_ft) February 10, 2023

The pictures of this stunning pair went viral just before their wedding, and within a short time, they earned a large number of likes and comments as well. But "shaadi edits" used to appear very different in the past, when digital technology wasn't as advanced or as widely available. People have been finding it humorous that this rendition of Sid and Kira's wedding film was created by a Twitter user.

Currently, this hilarious movie is going viral across all social media channels. It features over-the-top graphics and pictures from Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. The song "Dil Laga Liya" from the 2022 film "Dil Hai Tumhaara" can be heard in the background.