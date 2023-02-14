OPEN IN APP

More In News

Viral Video: Sidharth Malhotra And Kiara Advani’s 90’s Themed Wedding Video Will Leave You In Splits | Watch

People have been finding it humorous that this rendition of Sid and Kira's wedding film was created by a Twitter user.

By Priyanka Munshi
Tue, 14 Feb 2023 05:17 PM (IST)
viral-video-sidharth-malhotra-and-kiara-advanis-90s-themed-wedding-video-will-leave-you-in-splits-watch

THE ONGOING wedding season is in full swing, and Sidharth and Kiara's gorgeous nuptials were the most recent wedding to take place in B-Town. On February 7, the Shershan Couple exchanged vows in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Many Bollywood stars, including Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, and Vicky Kaushal, seem to prefer Rajasthan as their wedding locale.

Watch The Video Here:

The pictures of this stunning pair went viral just before their wedding, and within a short time, they earned a large number of likes and comments as well. But "shaadi edits" used to appear very different in the past, when digital technology wasn't as advanced or as widely available. People have been finding it humorous that this rendition of Sid and Kira's wedding film was created by a Twitter user.

Currently, this hilarious movie is going viral across all social media channels. It features over-the-top graphics and pictures from Sidharth and Kiara's wedding. The song "Dil Laga Liya" from the 2022 film "Dil Hai Tumhaara" can be heard in the background.

Related Reads

Top Deals

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.