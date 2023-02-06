Viral Video Shows House Collapsing After Earthquake Hit Turkey | Watch

WITH three major earthquakes hitting Turkey, the lives and properties in the country have been devasted. More than 2,000 people have been killed and nearly 3,000 buildings have been destroyed in the incident.

Meanwhile, social media platforms have also been flooded with several videos and pictures showing the destruction the country has witnessed.

A similar clip was also shared by a Twitter user- @doganatillla, that shows a building collapsing like a house of cards following the earthquake.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, the third earthquake jolted Turkey's Goksun with a magnitude of 6.0, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported.

The earthquake was reported at 12:02:11(UTC) and hit 5 km North East (NE) of Goksun, Turkey on Monday at a depth of 10 km, USGS stated.

The recent earthquake was the third to hit Turkey on Monday.

Earlier, a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit Turkey just hours after a massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale hit 26 km East of Turkey's Nurdagi on Monday.

"We were shaken like a cradle. There were nine of us at home. Two sons of mine are still in the rubble, I'm waiting for them," Reuters quoted a woman as saying, with a broken arm and injuries to her face, speaking in an ambulance near the wreckage of a seven-storey block where she had lived in Diyarbakir in southeast Turkey.

Poor internet connections and damaged roads between some of the worst-hit cities in Turkey's south, homes to millions of people, hindered efforts to assess and address the impact.

Temperatures in some areas were expected to fall to near freezing overnight, worsening conditions for people trapped under rubble or left homeless.

President Tayyip Erdogan, who is preparing for a tough election in May, called it a historic disaster and the worst earthquake to hit Turkey since 1939, but said authorities were doing all they could. "Everyone is putting their heart and soul into efforts although the winter season, cold weather and the earthquake happening during the night makes things more difficult," he said, as quoted by Reuters.