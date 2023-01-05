Viral Video: Shama Sikander’s Steamy Dance On Tip Tip Barsa Paani Is A Must Watch

Have you ever seen this many sizzling dance moves on this iconic song? (Image Credit: Screengrab from the Instagram video/ Shama Sikander)

SHAMA SIKANDER is one of the television industry's most active social media users. Shama updates her followers on everything that occurs in her personal or professional life. Do you know that before appearing on the big screen, Shama appeared in a number of popular TV series, like "Yeh Meri Life Hai," "Baal Veer," and others? She rose to fame thanks to the 2004 period drama "Yeh Meri Life Hai" on television. This stunner recently posted a reel to her Instagram account, and you'll die over her dance moves.

Here is a link to the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

Shama uploaded this video to her Instagram page. Shama's Instagram account has approximately 3.1 million followers in addition to this. She was seen on the reel while sharing it, flashing her hot, sizzling, and sexy motions to the mega hit song from the 1990s, "Tip Tip Barsa Paani," while wearing a low-cut, backless, provocative gown.

Shama has acted in numerous Bollywood films, including Prem Aggan, Mann, and others. She appeared in Ansh: The Deadly Part in a supporting role. Shama Sikander appeared in Dhoom Dhadaka and then "Shunya," but she also portrayed the antagonist in the title role of "Baal Veer," and her most recent appearance was in Neil Nitin Mukes' "Bypass Road" in 2019.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shama Sikander (@shamasikander)

Shama Sikander married her longtime boyfriend, James Milliron. Her wedding was totally dreamy and happened in Goa on March 14. With only close friends and family members present, the wedding took place as per Christian rituals. Back in 2015 in MumbaI, they both met through a mutual friend, and they both wanted to get married in 2020, but it eventually got delayed due to the COVID-19.