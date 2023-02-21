Viral Video: Shah Rukh Khan Overwhelmed After DU Professors Dance To 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' In Campus | Watch

THE INTERNET as a whole is currently making everyone feel dizzy with all of the videos and fresh ideas that are available. Viral videos are currently creating quite a stir. As Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film has become so popular around the world, "Pathaan" is making internet users obsess over it. This is true of both the movie's songs and the film itself.

Watch The Video Here:

Since it has been so long, social media is already flooded with videos of influencers and fans dancing to and copying the songs from the film. All of the teachers of Jesus and Mary College could be seen dancing to the popular song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" in a recent video that went viral. King Khan himself posted the video on his Instagram page.

The Jesus and Mary College Department of Business can be seen in this popular film. The kids can be seen dancing to the song in the brief video in what looks to be the college amphitheatre. Four academics in sarees quickly appear on the scene and take centre stage. They all performed the song's hook step quite well.

When the film was released on the social media site, the Department of Commerce JMC remarked that "Coolest Professors" were involved. Shortly after the movie was uploaded, it quickly gained a large number of likes.