Viral Video: Rum Jamun Or Gulab JaMonk? This Gulab Jamun Flambé Gets Social Media Guessing

EVERYONE IS aware of Indians' enormous appetites and insatiable need for food, as well as the fact that they have specific spots in their hearts set aside for sweets and food. Yes, you read that right. They are obligated to eat dessert and other sweets after the main course. Any dessert, whether it be rasmalai, rasgulla, gulab jamun, or another, can sate their spirit. In India, each state has a distinctive dessert. However, due to its ubiquity and fanfare, gulab jamun may be purchased in practically every other candy store. Some people want to cook it in order to improve the flavour, while others enjoy it with rasmalai or any other appropriate accompaniment. But wait—there's a popular video of rum gulab jamun that has everyone on the internet perplexed after watching it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gauravi (@gauravi_vinay)

We can all see that the food blogger and nutritionist Gauravi was seen pouring two gulab jamuns and some sugar syrup into a ladle in this popular video that she posted on the social media site Instagram. But not only that; Gauravi continued by adding some Old Monk, a type of rum, and mixing the mixture while maintaining it on a gas stove with a high flame.

The Gulab Jamun was then poured into a chic glass to maximise the effects of the unique twist on a Desi mithai. Do you know that the Flambé cooking method, which involves adding alcohol to a hot skillet to give the food a dramatic flavour and sensation, is actually what gives this process its name?

Within a short amount of time, this Gulab Jamun Rum viral video went viral. It was uploaded on Instagram. More than 269,065 people have viewed it, and there are tonnes of comments in the part underneath.