Video: Rat Wakes Up Man Sleeping On New York Subway; Here's What Happened Next

A LOT of us have often spotted people sleeping in a metro. It is mostly during the evening when people come back home tired after spending a hectic day.

Something similar happened to this person who was taking a nap during the metro ride. This person had no idea what was going to happen next.

The video was shared from a Twitter handle-@Jazzie654. The video at first shows a man sleeping while sitting in a metro. The very next moment, a rat comes running and climbs onto his shoulder. The man then feels something on his neck and tries to remove it. He is shocked as he sees a rat who is now crawling down from his shoulder, maybe because he's frightened.

I didn't realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway. pic.twitter.com/nsVOPSVWeb — Jaz🛡️🌐🔗 (@Jazzie654) February 3, 2023

The caption of the video reads, "I didn't realize there are rats on NY Subways or any Subway," and the clip has so far gotten over one million views, and over eight hundred retweets.

The social media users also flooded the comment section, speaking about their own experiences. While some users were shocked seeing the rat, many were stunned at how the man reacted to the situation so calmly.

"Never! When you grow up in Chicago, it's not all that interesting. But I will eventually check it out," wrote a user.

"Oh yea. They’re omnipresent. But this guy - he is the epitome of calm when he realizes. Who wouldn’t scream and jump and lose it in this situation?" a second user said.

"I haven’t seen them actually on a train, but regularly saw on the platforms, tracks and tunnels when I lived there," wrote a third.