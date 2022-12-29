Viral Video: Pakistani Woman’s Moves To SRK And Deepika Padukone’s Jhoome Jo Pathaan Will Make You Awestruck

This lady will make your days, and she also proves that age is just a number for dancing.

VIRAL VIDEOS are everywhere on the internet right now. All social media platforms are currently discussing this, whether it be on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, or somewhere else. Currently, the wonderful and upbeat song "Jhoome Jo Pathaan" from the Pathaan movie has already gone viral. The special feature song for Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, to which they gave a heartfelt dance performance.

This song was written by Vishal and Shekhar, one of the best musical teams, and was performed by Sukriti and Arijit Singh with lyrics by Kumaar. Almost four years after Shah Rukh Khan was spotted dancing like this in some of the most breathtaking scenery, he discovers that the song has been filmed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saj khan (@saj.khan.2310)

This viral video of a Pakistani woman that has been shared widely online. Saj Khan is the individual who posted the video. This video shows a woman dancing to the tune of "Jhoome Jo Pathaan." She is Saj Khan's mother, and she performs the song's hook step admirably while grinning widely. The internet was mesmerised by her incredible flexibility and acrobatics, and the video quickly gained popularity. She was seen wandering around wearing a shawl and a suit.

The video quickly gained popularity after it was posted to the social media platform Instagram, where it received over 26k likes and comments from other users. Saj captioned the video with "Joome Jo Pathan" after publishing it. She received so much acclaim online.