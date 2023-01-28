Viral Video: Pakistani Groom Woos His Bride By Singing Beautiful Rendition Of 'Chand Sifarish'

THERE ARE a tonne of popular videos on the Internet that have gone viral, and these films are really taking over social media. A new viral video is released every day, and these videos are always so much fun, happy, creative, or innovative.

Watch The Video Here:

Most grooms you've seen are undoubtedly going above and beyond to make their wedding day ideal. Everyone is watching the bride and groom enter these days.A Pakistani groom's sweet gesture toward his future wife in a recent viral video won the hearts of many. In the video, the groom can be seen singing the well-known Bollywood song "Chand Sifarish" from the film Fanaa while serenading his bride.

On social media, this video is becoming very popular. Many people's hearts were moved by the groom's fervent singing and the sincere emotion he demonstrated during his performance. With this popular video, not only the groom but also the bride, who appeared to be moved by her fiancé's thoughtful gesture, are winning hearts.

When the video was posted to Instagram, it quickly garnered a large number of likes. In addition, several internet users referred to this proposal as the best one they had ever seen.