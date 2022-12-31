Viral Video: Open Toilet Without Doors And Walls In UP's Basti Baffle Netizens

Would you ever imagine using a toilet without any doors or divisions? A public toilet setup in Uttar Pradesh's Basti has gone viral for its strange build up with four toilet seats without any doors or partitions.

This toilet is made in Dhansa village of Tehsil Rudhauli which is 40 km away from the Basti district. The reason behind the photos of the toilet going viral is because of the structure of this toilet. The toilet has no doors or partitions in between them. As the pictures went viral on the internet, the officials of the Panchayati Raj Department broke them in order to suppress the matter.

According to the reports of NDTV, the toilet was built at a cost of around 10 lakhs. Some part of the toilet or Izzat Ghar in the government lexicon has two seats in a single enclosure without any partition. While others have no doors.

In conversation with India Today, Rajesh Prajapati, Chief Officer, of the Development Department said, "Public toilets constructed in Dhansa village of Rudhauli block have not followed the norms. The district panchayat officials will investigate the matter and action will be taken after a report is submitted. Four public toilets can be built but in this case, the standards have not been followed. Action will be taken against those who built these toilets."

"The officials in the area have been asked to clarify why the toilets don't have doors and others have two seats in one enclosure without a partition," a Panchayat official quoted on the matter. Meanwhile, Basti DM Priyanka Niranjan has stepped into the matter and assured people that necessary actions will be taken against the officials responsible.

This is how netizens react to the viral photos and videos of the UP's toilet.