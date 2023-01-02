Viral Video: One-Horned Rhinoceros Chases A Tourist Vehicle, Social Media Says 'Rhino Got No Chill'; | Watch

WE ALL go through dozens of viral videos every day on our social media platforms. But a viral video clip of one-horned rhinoceros chasing a tourist vehicle will give you chills down your spine. Shot by a tourist, the video clip shows an aggressive rhinoceros chasing a tourist vehicle inside the Kaziranga National Prak for almost a kilometre.

Sharing the video further, The Indian Forest Service Office, Parveen Kaswan mentioned in the caption, “This rhino got no chill. A rhino chasing vehicle at Kaziranga.” The incident took place at the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve of Assam on New Year's Eve under the Bagori forest range office area.

The video has until now collected total views of around 1.4 lakh views. Taking to the video, many netizens poured comments. A Twitterati commented, Resembles the "stampede" scene from the Movie "the lion King".

Another user wrote, "sometimes they feel irritated by too many vehicles, proper distance should be maintained from wild rhino or elephant and also in many videos its seen a tiger is surrounded by 20-30 jeeps, people should maintain some distance to let them have at comfort and peace." Another comment read, "Dude is finishing 2022 fitness goals." Another person quipped, “Happy New Year 2023, may happiness chase you with as much vigour & enthusiasm as this rhino is chasing these humans.”

sometimes they feel irritated by too much vehicles , proper distance should be maintained from wild rhino or elephant and also in many videos its seen a tiger is surrounded by 20-30 jeeps, people should maintain some distance to let them have at comfort and peace . They look slow, heavy and docile. But Rhino can very well charge and can be aggressive.



A user shared a meme over the incident with the caption, "Rhino be like ..vaise main dil ka acha aadmi hu (with smiling emoticons).

Ramesh Gogoi, DFO of Kaziranga National Park said that the incident took place in the Bagori Range of the Park on Friday evening. “No one was injured in the chase,” Ramesh Gogoi added. “This happened on December 29. No casualty was reported,” said Babul Brahma, Forest Range officer, at Manas National Park.