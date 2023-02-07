Viral Video: Old Couple Fights On Middle Of Road, Internet Finds It Cute | Watch

THE SOCIAL media platform creates a tonne of unique but amusing, joyful, loving, and other films. Additionally, the internet is generating a tonne of discussion around these viral videos. Recently, a video has been going viral and enthralling internet users with its depiction of their love.

Marriage is described as a partnership between two people who make a lot of commitments to one another in order to maintain a happy relationship, but it also has its share of ups and downs. A pair is frequently made aware of the other's flaws as they age together. These disputes are typically kept inside the confines of the home.

Watch The Video Here:

Kalesh B/w Couple on Road 🥹 pic.twitter.com/QVoliwus73 — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) February 4, 2023

A recent viral video depicted an elderly couple arguing in Mumbai's streets. With an object in her hand, the woman is seen yelling at the man. He struggles to pull the object out of her hand as she tries to hit him with it. She then motions for her to attack him with it.Onlookers have gathered in the vicinity and are watching them fight as this drama plays out on the streets. However, nobody is seen stepping in to break up the fight or even trying.

Numerous people have correctly recognised the location as Mumbai's well-known MM Mithaiwala candy shop. The location of where all of this is taking place is not specified in the video.