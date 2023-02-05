Viral Video OF This Bird Mimicking Any Sound Leaves Internet Mesmerised | Watch

NATURE never fails to fascinate humans. Whether it's some random video of a forest or of a wild animal, the internet has plenty of such clips that can amaze the netizens.

Here's one such clip that will not only make your day but will also leave you mesmerised.

It was shared from a Twitter handle- @fasc1nate and was originally uploaded by World Birds. The caption of the video reads, "A lyrebird is a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds. They are notable for their ability to mimic natural and artificial sounds from their environment and the striking beauty of the male bird's huge tail."

A lyrebird is a species of ground-dwelling Australian birds. They are notable for their ability to mimic natural and artificial sounds from their environment, and the striking beauty of the male bird's huge tail pic.twitter.com/TRH5BWgARG — Fascinating (@fasc1nate) February 3, 2023

According to the official website of NSW Department of Planning and Environment, these birds mimic almost any sound including their own calls, clicks and song. However, they generally can be heard mimicking loud clear sounds made by other birds and mammals, including humans. They have been heard to mimic the sounds of chainsaws, horns, alarms and even trains. These birds sing throughout the year, which according to scientists helps them to vocally set out their territory and defend it from other lyrebirds.

"It is the superb lyrebird that gives the family its name. Its spectacular tail of fanned feathers, when spread out in display, looks like a lyre (a musical instrument of ancient Greece)," said the information on NSW Department's website.

Meanwhile, netizens also seemed impressed with the clip, which has so far garnered over 880 k views. "Walking in the Blue Mountains I heard it then through the bush I saw it's feathers moving like antennas & my initial thought was 'is this an alien?" a user wrote.

A second user mentioned, "Amazing nature."