Viral Video: Monkey’s Heartwarming Gesture While Playing With Kid Is The Sweetest Thing On Internet Today

THERE ARE a tonne of funny, cheerful, and other types of videos that go viral on social media, but have you ever seen a cute little kid and some baby monkeys sitting together and having a good time? Yes, what you just heard is true. We have a more enjoyable video for you right here.

We occasionally come across lovely animal videos online, and it may be quite difficult to put our phones down when we see young children playing with animals. A similar video showing a troop of monkeys encircling a toddler has circulated online. In November of last year, the now-viral video was posted on Instagram. A young child is seen in this video sitting on the temple floor as some monkeys begin to surround him.

Not only that, but several of the monkeys began to get closer to him and even started kissing him. Isn't it adorable? Many others were actually startled to see the young child seated between them without any fear or concern. Additionally, the monkeys act tenderly around the toddler while appearing abnormally calm. In the final few seconds of the film, one of the monkeys is even seen caressing the baby's feet as if he were some sort of deity, in what seems to be a wholly coincidental action.