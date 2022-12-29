Mid-Air Spat Between 2 Passengers Turns Into Fist Fight On Bangkok-Kolkata Flight | Watch

In the middle of a flight from Bangkok to Kolkata, two passengers got into a heated argument and fought.

Nowadays, everyone is talking about the viral videos that have gone viral on the internet. A video recently went viral, sending everyone online into a frenzy. The video now focuses on demonstrating how some individuals got into a fight on an international flight going from Bangkok to Kolkata. In mid-air, both parties got into a highly heated dispute that quickly escalated into a full-on physical fight.

Not many smiles on this @ThaiSmileAirway flight at all !

On a serious note, an aircraft is possibly the worst place ever to get into an altercation with someone.

Hope these nincompoops were arrested on arrival and dealt with by the authorities.#AvGeek pic.twitter.com/XCglmjtc9l — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 28, 2022

The two men on a Thai Smile Airway flight are bickering while the air hostess tries to settle them down in this viral video that was posted on social media. After some time, one of the men orders the other to "Put your hands down," and the two start an argument that causes other passengers to get alarmed and the flight attendants to become frightened. Additionally, after a little while, the flight attendant also commands, "Just Stop," through their microphone, and passengers begin to swarm around them in an effort to break up the fight.

A couple other travellers also joined the incident. It was unclear why the fight broke out. Do you realise that anything similar has happened in the air before? Only this month, a passenger got into a similar, heated dispute with a flight attendant that included yelling on an Indigo aircraft from Istanbul to Delhi.

One of the flight attendants immediately following the incident said, "We are investigating the issue and would like to guarantee that customers' comfort has always been our first priority."