Viral Video: Massive Showdown Between IndiGo Flight Crew And A Passenger Has Social Media Divided | Watch

The fight between the passenger and the air hostess in this viral video will leave you perplexed.

SOCIAL MEDIA is buzzing with discussion over this trending video. An argument between a passenger and a member of the IndiGo flight crew can be seen in this trending video. A third party recorded this footage and uploaded it to the Twitter social media page. He claims that the entire incident was caused solely by the meal, and according to the airline's account, the passenger displayed extremely impolite and terrible behaviour while travelling, including insulting one of the airhostesses. The crew lead had to step in immediately after that, and the airlines said in their statement that they would check into the situation and that "customers' comfort has always been our top concern."

Er. Gurpreet Singh Hans, a user on Twitter, replied to the post on December 19 and said that, "unfortunately," he had purchased a ticket for an Indigo aircraft.

As I had said earlier, crew are human too. It must have taken a lot to get her to breaking point. Over the years I have seen crew slapped and abused on board flights, called "servant" and worse. Hope she is fine despite the pressure she must be under. https://t.co/cSPI0jQBZl — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) December 21, 2022

Additionally, Mr. Hans added, "Every international long-distance flight (we can manage from Dubai to India) has a food options video in front of the seats, but we can't." Some people can manage, but some can't; they need a choice of food. "I see how a man behaves with female staff and how a lady behaves with staff right in front of my eyes."

The crew member accuses the passenger of speaking to them aggressively, which caused one of them to cry, and makes reference to this video of an altercation between the airhostess and a passenger.

The flight hostess then addresses the man, saying, "You are pointing fingers at me and yelling at me." My crew is crying because of you. Please remember that there is a cart present and that counted meals are lifted (on the plane)."We can only serve what your boarding list requires."

She started to say something, but the passenger interrupted her and asked, "Why are you yelling?" The airhostess responds, raising her voice, "Because you are yelling at us."

Colleagues and others in her immediate vicinity intervened in the disputes to try to diffuse the situation.

I'm sorry, but you should not address the crew in that manner. She is heard addressing the passenger, "I am calmly listening to you with all due respect, but you have to respect the crew as well."

The flight hostess once more emphasises the finger-pointing when the man asks, "Where have I mistreated the crew?" The man orders, "Shut up." The air hostess responds, "You shut up," adding that since she works for the firm, he is not allowed to treat her in such a way.

She again stresses that she is an employee in response to the man's claim that she is a servant. I'm not here to serve you.

The altercation unexpectedly comes to a stop, and the airhostess' coworker leads her to the back of the aircraft.

Following that, Indigo released a statement in which they claimed: "We are aware of the incident that took place on flight 6E 12 from Istanbul to Delhi on December 16, 2022." The issue was related to meals chosen by certain passengers travelling via a codeshare connection. IndiGo is cognizant of the needs of its customers, and it is our constant endeavour to provide a courteous and hassle-free experience to our customers. We are looking into the incident and would like to assure you that customers' comfort has always been our top priority. "We are committed to providing the best experience at all times."

Following this, the passenger requested a sandwich to eat, and the crew member once again responded that they would check to see if any of the food items were available on the aircraft. At this point, the man once more began yelling at the airhostesses, which caused one of them to break down in tears. This film has now had a significant influence on social media and has all internet users perplexed. The crew members of the Indigo flight were praised by numerous users as being extremely dedicated workers; however, many users also noted a growing trend of crew members who lacked patience.