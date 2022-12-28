Viral Video: Man's Energetic Dance On 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' At Wedding Makes Internet Go Ga Ga

Indian weddings and dance performances are synonymous. Any wedding in India is incomplete without our uncles, and families dancing to groovy songs. Now, a man dancing to Bappi Lahiri's hit track 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' has gone viral and the internet has gone ga ga over the video.

The video doing rounds on social media was shared by Rohit Vishwas on Instagram that was showing the man grooving to the tunes of the song, matching the beat just perfectly.

"Jimmy jimmy aaja aaja," reads the caption of the video along with dancing and clapping emojis. Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Vishwas (@rohit.vishwas)

In the video, which was shared on December 9, a man in a black blazer and pants is shown dancing to the song while spectators at the event applaud him. He also executes every step flawlessly. The brief fun video has been liked more than 2000 times, and the numbers are only increasing.

Obviously, the video garnered many shares and comments as well. One netizen commented, "Uncle ne dhoom macha di (Uncle has done so good). Another person added, "Govinda is also fail in front of him."

Others have reacted using heart emojis. Another person said, "Kya baat hai sir". "Super," said a third user. "Nice," added a fourth person.