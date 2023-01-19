Viral Video: Man Tries Locking Himself Inside Vande Bharat Train To Get A Selfie | Watch

A man who got locked in the Vande Bharat train was recently the subject of a viral video. Yes, what you just heard is true. The Vande Bharat train has recently generated a lot of talk on social media, but this time, it's all about the man rather than the train. In the video, a man enters the recently launched Secundrabad-Vizag Vande Bharat train to take a photo. However, the train's door automatically closed before he could exit, trapping him inside the coach at Rajamundry station. The entire episode was captured on camera by the CCTV system.

Watch The Video Here:

Boarded for selfie Door closed automatically, Craze for vande bharat😹 #AP pic.twitter.com/f4bWUrDnkc — Lala (@FabulasGuy) January 17, 2023

The man wearing the black checkered shirt had arrived at Rajamundry station from Vizag, as you can see in the video. He requested that the TTE open the doors and free him after realising that he had been trapped within. The official refuted this, claiming that there was nothing that could be done. was discovered by the TTE, who chastised him for getting on the train. For allowing him to exit the train, he also punished the man. After all of this, he was observed speaking to the TTE and describing how the entire incident occurred.

The individual who was in the Vande Bharat train reportedly had to travel to Vijaywada and pay the Rs 6,000 punishment. The difficulties for the Vande Bharat fan didn't end there because he still needed to purchase his ticket for the return trip. Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Vande Bharat Express Train between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam. As a result, the train became the first to link the two Telugu-speaking states and the second in southern India. It is also the seventh Vande Bharat Express train to run in India.