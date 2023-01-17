Viral Video: Man Releases Bag Full Of Snakes In The Open, Gives Internet The Chills

A MAN carrying a bag full of snakes has just become the subject of a viral video that is genuinely making internet users scratch their heads in disbelief. Yes, what you just heard is true. Our hearts are filled with an uncontrollable fear of snakes, and according to a World Health Organization report, more than 138,000 people die from snake bites each year. The actual number of snake bites is close to 81,000.

All of these crawling animals are now thought to be dangerous predators that silently approach us and strike with their lethal fangs in an instant. In contrast to the majority of people, some people keep snakes as pets, while others are not scared of them. As a result, this old video of a man hiking has gone viral on social media.

In this viral video, a man is seen walking through a woodland while toting a green bag. The luggage is being moved around quite a bit by the man, who appears to be struggling with it. Soon, a big bunch of snakes tumble out of the bag and coil on the ground, forming an unsettling pool of moving reptiles. The man is shown completely unflinchingly attempting to separate them with just his bare hands. He frees the reptiles from confinement without feeling the slightest bit of fear. The video quickly received a huge number of views after being posted to the social media site. In addition to this, the film elicited a wide range of responses from online users.