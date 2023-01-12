Viral Video: Man Proposes To Girlfriend Mid-Air During Flight, Social Media Says 'True Love'

The man bought his tickets on the same flight that the woman was taking to Mumbai to surprise her.

By Priyanka Munshi
Thu, 12 Jan 2023 12:11 PM IST
Have you ever seen a beautiful and sweet proposal like this, but in the flight?

RECENT DAYS have seen a viral video go viral due to its abrupt surprise—yes, you heard that right, it's a surprise. For many years now, Air India has been making headlines for unfavourable news, but this time is different. A recent touching video that went viral on social media showed a man popping the question to his girlfriend in the middle of an Air India flight. The man kneels down to propose to the woman in the video, who is shocked by the romantic gestures, which were posted on LinkedIn by user Ramesh Kotnana. Many online users' days were genuinely brightened by this film, and once it was posted, my comments on it garnered positive feedback.

The man bought his tickets on the same flight that the woman was taking to Mumbai to surprise her, but at this point the woman was unaware of the entire surprise. The man can be seen approaching the woman's seat as soon as the video begins, and one of the passengers is filming the entire incident. He is walking around with a collage of their joint images. The man walks over to her and removes his face mask, grinning.

The individual who was filming this response is heard saying, "Excuse me, ma'am." The next thing we see is her with her lips covered by her hands as the camera pans to her.

