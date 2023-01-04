Viral Video: Man Drives Truck Without Front Wheels, Social Media Says 'Wonders Of India'

THESE DAYS, there are a tonne of viral films going around the internet, and the content of social media never ceases to amaze us. Yes, that is accurate. You will view so many films on a daily basis that you will genuinely wonder how it is even possible. Similar to that, a brand-new video with amazing driving talents just came out. An image of a man operating a truck without its front wheel went viral.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukhsam Sharma (@_fun_zone_91)

One of the official users, Shukhsam Sharma, posted this video on social media. You can see that the vehicle appears to be totally wrecked, and the driver is moving quickly. The truck's lack of front wheels is also obvious, although it doesn't seem to be impacting the driver. This popular video has had close to 4 million views as of right now, and online users are still in complete disbelief.

In a video shot earlier from the front of a truck, a bike can be seen suddenly stopping in the middle of the road and then unexpectedly approaching it. The truck's driver avoided a serious collision, and not only that, but he also saved the lives of the rider and his buddy.

Close call.

Attentive driver and ABS saves the day. pic.twitter.com/G0m19SG7Pd — RushLane (@rushlane) January 1, 2023

As soon as the footage starts, the truck is first seen travelling forward in its lane on what looks to be a highway. In order to avoid hitting a bike that is visible in the centre of the road, the car makes a sharp right turn at a junction. The separate truck on which the camera was mounted also managed to stop in time to prevent some of the more serious collisions. The number of views and comments on this video has reached over a million.