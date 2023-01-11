Viral Video: Man Drinking Alcohol While Sitting On His Car's Roof In Gurugram’s Traffic Will Leave You Stunned

This Gurgaon man is making headlines online for drinking on the roof of his vehicle while he was in traffic.

ALMOST ALL of us see some of the best viral films every day, but have you ever seen one in which a man can be seen drinking alcohol extremely calmly? The surprise is that he is perched on the roof of the automobile in the middle of traffic, not on a chair or in a car. Internet users are discussing this movie widely and expressing a wide range of bizarre reactions.

This can only happen in Gurgaon. 😂 pic.twitter.com/SMLBDB0bjl — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) January 7, 2023

One of the verified users on Twitter, Ravi Handa, posted this undated video. "This can only happen in Gurgaon," Ravi captioned the video he shared. The entire video lasts for 15 seconds, but the man who can be seen drinking alcohol while driving through traffic is still unidentified. In addition, someone in the passenger seat can be seen passing an empty glass to the man sitting on the roof of the car before he grabs it and goes on to hold a bottle of alcohol.

The video received a large number of reactions from online users as soon as it was posted on a social media platform, receiving more than 30k views.