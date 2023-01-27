Viral Video: Man Drawing Taj Mahal With Letters Written On The Board Clocks 30 Million Views

On the social media site Instagram, the Akdev Art official account posted this trending video.

By Priyanka Munshi
Fri, 27 Jan 2023 02:35 PM IST
Minute Read
The artist, whose name is Vis Akdev, was spotted using chalk to draw the Taj Mahal on a chalkboard.

IT IS true that the internet is the repository for all of these viral videos, and that social media platforms constantly produce new startling videos. These videos can now be something amusing, creative, or original, and this viral video that is becoming popular on social media exemplifies all of those qualities. You'll be astounded to see the artistic process in one such video that has recently gained a lot of momentum on Instagram.

Watch The Video Here: 

On the social media site Instagram, the Akdev Art official account posted this trending video. The artist, whose name is Vis Akdev, was spotted using chalk to draw the Taj Mahal on a chalkboard. He begins writing "Taj Mahal" in English at that same moment. The man keeps drawing the amazing structure based on the letters as the video progresses, and at the very end, Akdev can be seen creating the Taj Mahal in its entirety.

Within a short period of time after the video was posted to the Instagram account, it had more than 29.5 million views. In addition, the netizens gave it a lot of praise for being so simple to create such a lovely image.

