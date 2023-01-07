Viral Video: Man Delivers Milk On Harley Davidson Costing Whopping Rs 40 Lakh | Watch

By Priyanka Munshi
Sat, 07 Jan 2023 02:04 PM IST
Minute Read
This bike, which is worth Rs 40 lakh, is used for the purpose of selling milk. (Image Credit: Screengrab from the video/ Amit Bhadana/ Instagram)

HAVE YOU ever thought about riding a 40 lakh rupee bike to deliver milk? Yes, what you just heard is true. Do you know that the Harley-Davidson Street 750 was formerly promoted as the least expensive motorcycle offered by HD in India? Amit Bhadana, a user of Instagram, recently posted a video of himself selling milk while riding none other than a Harley Davidson.

 
 
 
The video quickly went viral and had more than 3 million views after being posted on the social media platform Instagram. Not only this, but it also elicited a wide range of responses. Additionally, the licence plate for this motorcycle reads "Gujjar," which is illegal according to the law.

Because it is accessible to everyone, this Harley-Davidson model is not only the most popular bike in India but also the world. But after a change in top management a few years ago, the company's focus moved back to selling high-end classic Harley bikes, and it was taken off the assembly lines as a result.

Following that, the company made the decision to reduce losses and limit its presence in numerous areas, including India. Harley-Davidson left the Indian market for a very long time before announcing a relationship with Hero MotoCorp, which is currently in charge of sales and service there. The Street 750 functioned as the entry-level model for the varied lineup of motorcycles offered by the firm, which includes models priced up to Rs 40 lakh.

