Viral Video: Making Of These Roadside Noodles Will Make You Refrain From Eating Street Food Again

If you're also the one who loves to eat the street food, especially the noodles, than this video is all for you.

THE BEST viral videos are all over the internet, and they can be hilarious, sad, happy, or any other type of video. However, recently, a new video has gone viral. If you're a serious food enthusiast, this film will make you reconsider eating street food. Yes, the process of making the noodles that were sold by the side of the road is shown in this popular film.

When was the last time you had road side chinese hakka noodles with schezwan sauce? pic.twitter.com/wGYFfXO3L7 — Chirag Barjatya (@chiragbarjatyaa) January 18, 2023

Chirag Barjatya, the founder of PFC Club and one of the verified accounts on Twitter, posted this popular video there. You can see how many people are creating the noodles from scratch in this video. To make the dough, the flour is first added to a mixer. The dough is then mechanically rolled out and cut into tiny threads. Today, no gloves are worn by the workers during the entire operation. After being boiled, all of the noodles are dumped on the ground until they are manually wrapped in plastic bags.

"When was the last time you enjoyed roadside Chinese Hakka noodles with Szechuan sauce?" Chirag captioned this video when he uploaded it. Additionally, as soon as this video was posted on social media, it attracted a lot of views and, in addition to positive feedback, a lot of negative comments from internet users.