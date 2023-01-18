Viral Video: Lucknow Couple Can't Keep Their Hands Off Each Other On Scooty, Police Launches Search

NOWADAYS SOCIAL media is filled with so many viral videos and these videos can be in any form be it like a funny, happy, inovative or might be creative too but now here we have one viral video for you all which is actually a making all the netizens angry.

Recently, a video that has been circulating on the social media platform and making so much buzz on the internet is from Lucknow. This viral video is from Lucknow's Hazratganj area. They both were romping while sitting on a moving scooter, but now that massive trouble has been created by both of them, the Lucknow police are now looking for the couple to take some strict action against them.

Watch The Video Here:

Now, as soon as the video got uploaded on the social media platform to a Twitter account by one of the verified accounts, within a short period of time, it received so many likes—not just this, but also so many hate comments from the netizens. The police started investigating the footage. The Deputy Commissioner of Police in Lucknow Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik, confirmed that the video is from Lucknow and was taken in the Hazratganj area. Two police teams have been deployed to look for the couple. Police are also checking the CCTV footage from nearby cameras to nab them. Not just this, but the police also said that they will take strict action against the couple under the motor vehicle act and for creating so much obscenity on the road.