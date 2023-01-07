Viral Video: Little Boys Passing Plate Full Of Flour Over Their Heads Makes Netizens Go ROFL | Watch

AFTER WATCHING this video, make your weekend more entertaining and lively. Recently, a cute video of all the young kids enjoying a game involving passing a plate full of flour has gone viral on the internet. The former Norwegian ambassador Erik Solheim (@ErikSolheim) uploaded this video on Twitter while writing, "The quality of communication erodes with too many superfluous layers." It was shot during a summer camp in Thailand's Nong Khai.

Watch The Video Here:

As you can see in this viral video, a group of all the smiling kids are seated in a row, vertically, and have their eyes covered with scarves. The youngster who was seated first in the line began the game by passing the flour from his dish to the boy who was actually seated behind him. He accomplished this by flipping the contents of the plates over his head. The goal of the game is to successfully transfer all of the flour from the dish to another location without spilling any of it. However, as the movie went on, by the fifth participant, all of the flour had spilled, leaving nothing on the dish.

Shortly after the video was posted on the social media platform Twitter, it quickly went viral and garnered a lot of good feedback from internet users.