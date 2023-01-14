Miss Universe Thailand Anna Sueangam-Iam In 'Pull-Tab' Creation Dazzles On Stage; Goes Viral

VIRAL VIDEOS are all over the social media sites, and these videos are making all the netizens go gaga. these videos can be in form be it like happy, inovative, funny, animal types and so on. Recently, during an event, one of the most surprising things happened: Anna Sui walked the ramp wearing a dress that stunned everyone. Dress was prepared from the pull tab of a can that was collected from garbage. Miss Thailand's look has been covered on social media and is being praised by many for her unusual outfit.

Miss Universe Thailand. Anna Sueangam-Iam wore an upcycled dress designed by Manirat. The dress was made from pull-tabs of drink cans and Swarovski combined. Not just this, but so many people don't even know about it that, Anna's father is a garbage collector, and her mother is a street sweeper.

As soon as the video got uploaded on social media platform Instagram, she realised that her outfit, which was so unique, was actually tailored with discarded and recycled materials, namely the "Can Tab," to show the universe that what's considered worthless by many actually possesses its own value and beauty. It wasn't just the dressed but her ode to parents too that won across this universe. Most people don't know that Ana's father is a ragpicker, while her mother cleans the road and handles household expenses. She says that instead of thinking about how you were born, pay attention to the fact that you have the power to change your destiny.