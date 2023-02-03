Viral Video: Instagrammer Mimics Deepika Padukone's Pathaan Dialogues, Social Media Has Mixed Reaction | Watch

After all, the trio and John Abraham are in charge of a large portion of the thriller's plot.

ON THE internet, there are many types of viral videos that may be found. On each social media platform, a video is now trending. Fans adore the chemistry between Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in "Pathaan," which has contributed significantly to the movie's popularity. After all, the trio and John Abraham are in charge of a large portion of the thriller's plot.

following everything that transpired as a result of the controversy over the song "Besharam Rang" from the movie. The movie is still a huge smash on the list of blockbusters, despite many internet users choosing to boycott that song from it.

After being released, the video quickly gained popularity, garnering over a million views and a large number of comments from online users. The actress from the hit movie Pathaan, Rubina, an ISI agent, was imitated in this video that Sonalika Puri posted on Instagram. Not only that, but the internet was also won over by Sonalika Puri's incredible acting abilities.

Here are a few comments posted by online users; take a look at what they had to say: "Is it just me, or did she not do it right?" "Neither the voice matched, nor the intonation, nor the pronunciation," a user wrote. Another one said, "She nailed it, but you didn't." One more user wrote, "Just got back home after watching Pathan!" "This is so accurate!" Another comment reads: "Sorry, but no one in this world can match her, not even a little bit!"