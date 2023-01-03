Viral Video: 'Gymoholic' Bride Performs Chin-Ups At Her Wedding, Groom's Priceless Reaction Is Unmissable | Watch

THERE ARE so many popular videos on social media networks. If you're a die-hard fitness fanatic who never misses an opportunity to pump those muscles, a video has recently been making the rounds on the internet. Their fixation with training frequently extends outside of the gym as well. In addition, people undertake workouts with natural things they utilise as props to train themselves in the absence of a gym. Have you ever seen a bride or groom work out on their wedding day, though? A video of a bride and groom at their crowded wedding celebration, where the guy is just showing off his gym prowess, is currently going viral.

Well, one of the official Instagram accounts going by the name of Weddingsutra published this viral video. The bride did something in this video that caused the internet to go crazy about her when she was dancing. She was dressed in a magnificent pink lehenga and looked extremely stunning as she demonstrated her routines. She was also in excellent physical shape. Yes, you read correctly: when she performed chin-ups with ease while holding onto a bar, all of the attendees could be seen applauding her.

Not only was the bride spotted completing everything, but the groom was also nearby and performing pull-ups at the same bar while the crowd cheered for them both. The video became viral after it was posted to Instagram, receiving over 127k views and several comments.