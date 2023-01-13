Viral Video: Groom's Father Dances To Ranbir Kapoor's 'Badtameez Dil', Wins Over The Internet

EVERYONE IS aware that Indian weddings are lavish affairs. Many activities and in-between times might make someone happy. However, among all of these activities, wedding dances are the most entertaining for onlookers. And we get to see a lot of wedding dances thanks to the Internet.

A video has recently been going viral on social media. And there is a lot of discussion online about this video. The great dancing performance is what made it happen, but the twist is that it was the father who gave such a strong performance. The extremely well-known song "Badtameez Dil" from the classic film "Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani" was performed by this man.

On the social media site Instagram, this trending video was posted. Forever Wedding is the Instagram username of a confirmed choreographer. The video got over a million views as soon as it was uploaded. The groom's father can be seen dancing to the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani song Badtameez Dil in the viral video. He gave the show a small twist and his unique touch. We bet that seeing him dance will make you smile. So many online users applauded the SN duo and Fatehr for their energetic dance.