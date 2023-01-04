Viral Video: Groom's Epic Failure To Lift Bride In His Arms On Stage Leaves The Netizens In Splits, Watch

Social media platforms are rife with viral videos, which never pass up an opportunity to wow their audience. The internet roared with laughter after viewing this viral video. The bride and groom are, as you can see, getting married, and the groom is making an effort to make the occasion more memorable by doing something amusing. A not-so-pleasant incident occurred on the big day when the groom unsuccessfully attempted to lift the bride in his arms. What you read is correct.You should watch the video, which has had over 12,000 views since it was shared on Twitter.

Watch The Video Here:

लोगो के कहने पर ना चले अपने सामर्थ्य अनुसार ही कार्य करे,

लोग आपकी गलतियों पर हसने को तैयार खड़े हैं। pic.twitter.com/bHKFgobkXu — Hasna Zaroori Hai (@HasnaZarooriHai) January 2, 2023

One of the verified pages on Twitter, Hasna Zaroori Hai, shared this trending video. The bride and the groom are both seen in this brief video standing on a platform. The groom's pals began pressing him to take the bride in his arms all of a sudden. Then the groom lifted her and imitated the action. He quickly collapsed to the ground, dragging the bride behind him. Much embarrassing?

After being shared on the social media platform Twitter, the video quickly went viral, garnering numerous comments and reactions.