Viral Video: Girl Shoots Balloon With A Flaming Arrow While Performing Handstand, Leaves Netizens In Awe

Watch this trending video to witness a girl perform incredible stunts in the snow if you haven't already. (Image Credit: Screengrab from the video/ Instagram/ Orissa Kelly)

NOWADAYS, SOCIAL media is a place where you can find a tonne of viral videos that can be amusing, involve stunts, create reels, and other things. Recently, a video has been making the rounds online that is genuinely leaving internet users bewildered, open-mouthed, and wide-eyed with this incredible stunt that the individual is performing. This popular video is a prime example of how, with the right commitment, a woman can do anything. In this video, it is demonstrated that a woman is performing a headstand while shooting a target with a flaming arrow.

Watch The Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orissa Kelly 🏹 (@orissakelly)

A verified person by the name of Orissa Kelly just published this video on the social media platform Instagram. Wait, there's more! She is a professional foot archer who has appeared on Britain's Got Talent. She also made her US television debut on The Go Big Show and starred in the Hollywood blockbuster Wonder Woman.

The caption on this amazing video that Orissa shared reads, "The most effective technique to warm your toes." As shown in the video, Orisa can be seen setting an arrow on fire in a beautiful setting blanketed in snow before performing a headstand while still holding the bow and blazing arrow together. After doing all of this, she just balances herself and shoots the balloon from a distance while also drawing a bow with her foot's toes.

Within a short period of time after the video was posted on the social networking site Instagram, it had amassed more than 3.4 million views and numerous nice comments from online users who could be seen complimenting the actress.